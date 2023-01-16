SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.95.

SeaSpine Price Performance

SPNE stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $354.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $30,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 188.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

As of January 4, 2023, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was acquired by Orthofix Medical Inc SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally.

See Also

