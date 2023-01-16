Scotiabank Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.81.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.93. 960,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.58. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

