Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.61 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

