Safe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $124.23 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00028201 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $124.23 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00244034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00104182 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057627 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.88942269 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

