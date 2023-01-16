Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $5.98 or 0.00028165 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $124.66 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00246118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00107253 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00050182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.88942269 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.