Ryder System (NYSE:R) & Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Financial Comparison

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryder System and Getaround’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $9.66 billion 0.48 $519.04 million $16.22 5.63 Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Getaround.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 0 3 1 0 2.25 Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryder System and Getaround, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ryder System presently has a consensus price target of $86.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Getaround has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 351.39%. Given Getaround’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround is more favorable than Ryder System.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and Getaround’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 7.31% 29.45% 5.83% Getaround N/A N/A -0.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ryder System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ryder System has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryder System beats Getaround on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers. The Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated logistics solutions, including distribution management, dedicated transportation, transportation management, e-commerce and last mile, and professional services. The Dedicated Transportation Solutions segment provides turnkey transportation solutions, including dedicated vehicles, drivers, management and administrative support. The company was founded by James A. Ryder in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

