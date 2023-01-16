RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 1,869.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,224 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 628.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. 15,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

