Running Oak Capital LLC Takes $5.95 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. Franklin Electric comprises about 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Franklin Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.46. 1,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,789. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $551.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

