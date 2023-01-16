Running Oak Capital LLC Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.11. 12,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

