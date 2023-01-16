Running Oak Capital LLC Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

