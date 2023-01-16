Running Oak Capital LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 76.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $6,169,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PH traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $317.49. 19,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.00. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

