Running Oak Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,243,000 after buying an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,856,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,523,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,875,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,213,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

