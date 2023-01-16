Rune Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36.26 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,784.14 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00006477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.36409519 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

