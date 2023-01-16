RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of RPM International by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.