Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after buying an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,374,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,591,000 after buying an additional 924,089 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,689,000 after buying an additional 782,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,518,000 after acquiring an additional 772,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.27. 107,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,544. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

