Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ASHTY has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.85) to GBX 5,000 ($60.92) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.84) to GBX 6,000 ($73.10) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,606.00.
Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $247.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average of $212.88. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $324.99.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
