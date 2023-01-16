Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rotork (LON:ROR) to Sector Perform

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.14) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.26).

Shares of ROR stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 331.80 ($4.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,364. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,711.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.90. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 353.40 ($4.31).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

