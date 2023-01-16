Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 170.2% in January

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Acquisition Corp II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NYSE ROSS remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,433. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.