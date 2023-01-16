Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.96.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Analysts expect that Roku will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 24.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 94,248 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 78.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

