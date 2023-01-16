Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $1,696.22 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,696.22 or 0.07967540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $298.87 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,196 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,677.91466673 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,448,779.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

