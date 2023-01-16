ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

ROC Energy Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

ROC Energy Acquisition Company Profile

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.