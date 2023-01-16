Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

