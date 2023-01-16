Rice Partnership LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 135.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.90 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

