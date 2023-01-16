Rice Partnership LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,206,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 40.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Fortinet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 84,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $35,149,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

