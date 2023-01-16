Rice Partnership LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

