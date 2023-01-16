Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $168.99 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The firm has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

