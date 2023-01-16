Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 14,494 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

