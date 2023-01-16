Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $520.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.21), with a volume of 35323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($6.30).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 465.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 443.15. The company has a market cap of £317.31 million and a PE ratio of 3,976.92.
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
