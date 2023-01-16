Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $520.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.21), with a volume of 35323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($6.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Ricardo Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 465.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 443.15. The company has a market cap of £317.31 million and a PE ratio of 3,976.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ricardo

In related news, insider Ian Gibson sold 3,424 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.41), for a total value of £15,202.56 ($18,521.64).

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

