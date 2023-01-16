Reviewing Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PubMatic and Meta Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 3.29 $56.60 million $0.78 18.19 Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 3.08 $39.37 billion $10.49 13.06

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. Meta Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PubMatic has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 17.14% 17.48% 8.67% Meta Platforms 24.41% 23.16% 16.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PubMatic and Meta Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71 Meta Platforms 3 14 33 1 2.63

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 66.49%. Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $168.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats PubMatic on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

