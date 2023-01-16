Reviewing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52% Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 67.03%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 346.74%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.31 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.04 Delcath Systems $3.56 million 10.95 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -1.02

Delcath Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

