Reviewing Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 34.15% 13.50% 1.51% 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.69% 12.71% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank First and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

22.8% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank First and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 6.45 $45.44 million $5.61 15.52 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.90 $7.26 million $1.63 8.59

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank First beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It has branches in Westville, New Jersey and Limerick, Pennsylvania; and administrative offices in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

