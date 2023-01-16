Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 1,696 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.11. 3,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.