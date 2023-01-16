Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $395,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 797,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

