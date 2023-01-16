Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,262 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 248,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,813,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

PDBC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. 240,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.