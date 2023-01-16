Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Baxter International (BAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) in the last few weeks:

1/9/2023 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/4/2023 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $63.00.

1/3/2023 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

12/19/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

12/15/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

12/15/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

