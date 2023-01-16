Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Baxter International (BAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) in the last few weeks:
- 1/9/2023 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/4/2023 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $63.00.
- 1/3/2023 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.
- 12/19/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.
- 12/15/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.
- 12/15/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.
NYSE:BAX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $89.70.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
