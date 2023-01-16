Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.53.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $722.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,600. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $734.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

