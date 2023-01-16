ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 17.8% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $4,159.74 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00412786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

