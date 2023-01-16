ReddCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,640.39 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.30 million and $5,640.39 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00408934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00030691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00018715 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.