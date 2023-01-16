ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,305.16 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.90 million and $7,305.16 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00414777 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

