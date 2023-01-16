RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,332,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

