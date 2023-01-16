Raymond James Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$12.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.75 price objective on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.72.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.23. 397,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

