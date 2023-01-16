Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Insider Activity at Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 81.48%.

In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

