Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.00 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $72.00 million and $9.33 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.60 or 0.01423295 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007344 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.01779244 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00028250 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.