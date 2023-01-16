Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

About Radient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

