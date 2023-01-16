QUINT Price Reaches $1.54 on Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, QUINT has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $2.78 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00007230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00434082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.41 or 0.30469337 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00760912 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.