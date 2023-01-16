QUASA (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,995.93

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. QUASA has a market cap of $108.82 million and approximately $128,995.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142003 USD and is up 6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $132,002.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

