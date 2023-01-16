Quantum Trading Up 0% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,024.97 and approximately $180,969.55 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00042112 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00232426 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010004 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,013.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

