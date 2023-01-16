Quantfury Token Trading Up 9.9% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $97.59 million and $37,077.83 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $9.76 or 0.00046167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.61368389 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99,765.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

