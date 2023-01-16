QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $284,549.51

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $284,549.51 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.00508389 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $318,650.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars.

