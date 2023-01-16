Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 707.1% in January

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 707.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Psykey stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Psykey Company Profile
