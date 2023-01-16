Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 707.1% in January

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 707.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Psykey stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

